Kuwait's National Industries Group gets 105 mln dinar loan
August 16, 2015 / 8:27 AM / 2 years ago

Kuwait's National Industries Group gets 105 mln dinar loan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Kuwait’s National Industries Group (NIG) has taken out a 105 million dinar ($347.4 million) three-year loan to refinance existing debts, the company and one of the arrangers said on Sunday.

Lenders from Kuwait and the Gulf, in addition to international banks, participated in the transaction, which will be used to replace existing debt of the same value, NIG said in a bourse statement.

The company, which has interests in a number of industrial sectors including building materials and petrochemicals, added it had separately renewed a facility worth 25 million dinars with Commercial Bank of Kuwait for an additional two years.

Islamic lender Warba Bank, in a separate bourse filing, said its contribution to the three-year loan was 14 million dinars, for which Warba expects to receive 1.5 million dinars in revenues and fees that will be reflected in its third-quarter results. ($1 = 0.3022 Kuwaiti dinars) (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Dale Hudson)

