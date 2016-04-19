FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kuwait's National Industries Group gets regulatory nod for 25 mln dinar bond
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 19, 2016 / 10:16 AM / a year ago

Kuwait's National Industries Group gets regulatory nod for 25 mln dinar bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, April 19 (Reuters) - Kuwait’s National Industries Group (NIG) said on Tuesday it had received regulatory approval to raise 25 million dinars ($82.9 million) through a bond sale.

The transaction will have a lifespan of five years and pay a floating rate coupon of 2.5 percent over the local benchmark rate, NIG said in a bourse filing.

The conglomerate with interests in petrochemicals, oil & gas services, utilities, real estate, financial services and other sectors, did not name the arrangers of the bond sale, or state when the bond would be sold. ($1 = 0.3015 Kuwaiti dinars) (Reporting by Celine Aswad; Writing by Archana Narayanan; Editing by David French)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.