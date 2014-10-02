NATO general calls for 'more bang for the buck' from arms makers

WASHINGTON, Oct 2 (Reuters) - A top NATO general on Thursday said the alliance needed “more bang for the buck” when it comes to defense equipment, and urged arms makers to work on making it easier for countries to use laser-guided missiles and other weapons on a range of platforms.

Danish Army General Knud Bartels, chairman of NATO’s defense committee, told U.S. defense writers that industry needed to look beyond pure profits and find ways to help NATO buy weapons more efficiently under the alliance’s new “smart defense” initiative, including possible bulk buys across member states.

“I hope the military industries of all allies will maybe ... move slightly beyond the point of just having profits, and also look at what is their long term interest, which is capable forces,” Bartels said as he mapped out the rapidly evolving challenges facing the western alliance.

Tough budget pressures in the United States and western Europe limited funds for new weapons, he said.

“The military industry will not see more money coming its way. It will also have to become more efficient,” he said. “Speaking as a soldier, I want to see the best possible equipped forces in the alliance, and industry has a role to play, and until now, I fail to see it playing this role.”

Bartels said NATO was looking to carry out common acquisitions of munitions and other equipment to benefit from greater economies of scale. Military officials were also seeking to end the excessive “gold plating” of requirements for weapons.

Bartels said NATO needed expanded capabilities in the area of intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, as well as in the computer systems that control weapons on the battlefield.

But he said it was also critical to invest in military exercises and training to ensure that weapons could be easily deployed when needed. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal)