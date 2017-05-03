By Timothy Gardner
| NORFOLK, Va.
NORFOLK, Va. Climate change poses a global
security threat that all countries must fight together, a NATO
general said on Wednesday, as U.S. President Donald Trump nears
a decision on whether to pull out of the Paris climate deal.
The comments were the strongest yet from the U.S.-European
military alliance about the importance of upholding the Paris
accord. They come amid lingering tensions between the leadership
of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization and Trump, who at one
point called NATO "obsolete".
"There is a huge necessity that the U.N. continues to
involve all nations and coordinate the action of all nations,"
to fight climate change, General Denis Mercier, NATO's supreme
allied commander for transformation, told Reuters on the
sidelines of a conference in Norfolk, Virginia.
"If one nation, especially the biggest nation ... if they do
not recognize a problem, then we will have trouble dealing with
the causes," of climate change, said Mercier.
Though he did not single out any country by name, the United
States is the world's biggest economy and the second largest
emitter of greenhouse gases after China.
Trump, a Republican, is weighing whether the United States
should stay in the Paris climate agreement, a deal struck by
nearly 200 countries in 2015 to limit global warming by reducing
greenhouse gas emissions, and to provide funds to poor countries
dealing with the effects of climate change.
Trump has complained that the United States was treated
unfairly in the agreement because it would pay more than other
countries to fight global warming. He is expected to decide in
the next week or two on whether the country will leave the pact,
or stay in with reduced commitments.
His Democratic predecessor, former President Barack Obama,
had pledged a 26 percent to 28 percent cut in U.S. greenhouse
gas emissions from 2005 levels, by 2025.
NATO's duty when it comes to climate change is to try to
predict its impacts on geopolitical stability, said Mercier, who
is French. He said risks include rising seas, water scarcity and
the opening of access to resources in the Arctic - all of which
he said are likely to bring about new conflicts that could
involve the 28 NATO countries.
A global effort to stem climate change could help the world
avoid some of these crises and conflicts, he said.
"It’s not too late, but it is time," he added.
Norfolk, home to the world's largest naval base, already
faces severe risks from rising sea levels. The main road to U.S.
Naval Station Norfolk has experienced chronic flooding, and
electric and water utilities supporting the base are threatened
every time the waters rise.
"In some circles many public policy makers do not want to
use (the words) global warming or climate change, but the
reality is we are experiencing it, Norfolk Mayor Kenneth
Alexander told reporters on the sidelines of the conference.
U.S. greenhouse gas emissions have fallen recently due to a
switch from coal to natural gas and renewables in generating
electricity. But many climate experts fear that if Washington
leaves the Paris accord, or adjusts down its commitments, other
countries could follow suit and global emissions could surge.
Many companies including ExxonMobil Corp, Microsoft
Corp, and Arch Coal Inc, have urged the United
States to stay in the Paris agreement, in part to retain their
global competitiveness.