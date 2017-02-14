* NATO chief says responding to Trump's spending call
* IISS study says Britain did not keep pace with economy
* Crimea, Islamist militancy boosted spending - diplomats
(Recasts with NATO comment)
By Robin Emmott and Kylie MacLellan
BRUSSELS/LONDON, Feb 14 NATO's European allies
and Canada increased defence spending by 3.8 percent last year,
or $10 billion more than 2015, the alliance said on Tuesday, and
said Britain was keeping up with its target after a report said
London missed its goal.
Russia's annexation of Crimea has given the alliance new
momentum after years of cuts, but differences remain about the
pace of investment. The International Institute for Strategic
Studies, a security think tank, said only Greece and Estonia met
a target to spend 2 percent of economic output on defence.
A NATO official told Reuters that five allies, including
Britain, met or exceeded NATO's benchmark in 2016. NATO is
expected to release its full 2016 figures next month.
Europe's low expenditure has long been a sore point for the
United States, which puts up 70 percent of alliance funds, and
U.S. President Donald Trump has made change a priority, saying
allies have "been very unfair to us" for not spending more.
NATO will tell new U.S. Defence Secretary Jim Mattis on
Wednesday in Brussels that Europe is responding.
"We are making a significant step forward but we have a long
way to go ... it is not enough," Stoltenberg told a news
conference, saying Trump raised the issue in the two phone calls
the two men have held.
However, Russia's 2014 annexation in Ukraine and the rise of
Islamist militancy - not U.S. pressure - led to last year's
increase in European spending, NATO diplomats and analysts said.
Stoltenberg said the Baltic states of Latvia and Lithuania,
who fear a repeat of Crimea, were on course to meet the 2
percent goal, while Romania was also heading towards that level.
Germany is increasing spending by 2 billion euros ($2.13
billion) in this year's budget.
However, IISS's study said Britain's level fell slightly to
1.98 percent in 2016 as the economy grew faster than defence
outlay. Poland also slipped, it said.
Britain said the IISS figures were incorrect as the think
tank presented its figures in U.S. dollars and so had been
impacted by exchange rate fluctuations.
"NATO's own figures clearly show that the UK spends over 2
percent of its GDP on defence," a spokesman for the Ministry of
Defence said in a statement.
"Our defence budget is the biggest in Europe, the second
largest in NATO, and it is growing each year as we invest 178
billion pounds ($221.88 billion) in new equipment."
In 2015, only Greece, Estonia, Poland and Britain hit the 2
percent NATO target. British Prime Minister Theresa May, who
discussed the issue with Trump last month, has warned EU leaders
to raise their defence spending.
Stoltenberg acknowledged difficulties. "The picture is still
mixed, some allies are still really struggling," he said when
asked about budget constraints in Italy, which is trying to
reduce its budget deficit following the euro zone crisis.
($1 = 0.9409 euros) ($1 = 0.8022 pounds)
(Reporting by Robin Emmott; Editing by Janet Lawrence)