NATO to draw up measures to bring Georgia closer to alliance

BRUSSELS, June 25 (Reuters) - NATO will draw up a “substantive package” of cooperation for Georgia that will bring it closer to the Western alliance and will assess by the end of 2015 whether to invite Montenegro to join, Secretary-General Anders Fogh Rasmussen said on Wednesday.

The package for Georgia appears to fall short of the formal step towards NATO membership that Georgia had hoped for.

“We have agreement in principle that we will develop a substantive package for Georgia that will help it come closer to NATO,” Rasmussen told reporters during a meeting of alliance foreign ministers. (Reporting by Adrian Croft; editing by Robin Emmott)