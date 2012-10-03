FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NATO chief Rasmussen given another year in office
October 3, 2012 / 10:45 AM / in 5 years

NATO chief Rasmussen given another year in office

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Oct 3 (Reuters) - NATO allies agreed on Wednesday to extend Secretary-General Anders Fogh Rasmussen’s term as head of the organisation by a year to the end of July 2014, the alliance said.

The extension means Rasmussen will be in office until a few months before the planned end of NATO combat operations in Afghanistan at the end of 2014.

NATO chiefs are traditionally appointed for a four-year term with the possibility of extending by a year. The decision to extend Rasmussen’s term was taken by NATO ambassadors at a meeting on Wednesday.

