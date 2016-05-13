FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Putin: Russia to adjust arms spending as U.S. activates missile defence site
May 13, 2016 / 1:10 PM / a year ago

Putin: Russia to adjust arms spending as U.S. activates missile defence site

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SOCHI, Russia, May 13 (Reuters) - A U.S. ballistic missile defence site which has entered service in Europe threatens global security and is a step to a new arms race, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday, vowing to adjust budget spending to neutralise its threats to Russia.

The United States switched on an $800 million missile shield in Romania on Thursday that it sees as vital to defend itself and Europe from so-called rogue states but the Kremlin says is aimed at blunting its own nuclear arsenal.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Lidia Kelly

