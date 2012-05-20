"Anonymous" affiliate claims hacked Chicago police site as NATO opens

CHICAGO, May 20 (Reuters) - A group affiliated with the hacking activist group Anonymous said it made a “hacktivist” attack on the Chicago Police Department and related websites on Sunday as part of protests against the summit of the NATO military alliance.

The Chicago City Council web site (www.cityofchicago.org) was inoperable on Sunday morning for a period, as was the police department site, which is accessible via the council web portal.

“We are aware of the potential issue with the city’s website and are working with the appropriate federal authorities to address the situation,” city council spokesman Pete Scales said in a statement.

The group AntiS3curityOPS, which said on Twitter that it does not represent Anonymous “as a whole” but was “one small piece to the puzzle,” claimed responsibility for the attack and said there would be others.

“We are actively engaged in actions against the Chicago Police Department and encourage anyone to take up the cause and use the AntiS3curityOPS Anonymous banner,” the group said in a statement on www.cyberwarnews.info. “We are in your harbor Chicago, and you will not forget us.”

An FBI agent with the joint information office set up for the NATO summit said the web attack was under investigation.

“I don’t think we are at a point where we can call this terrorism,” the agent said.

Chicago has been the site of several protests in the past week in the run-up to the opening of the NATO meeting.

Hacking attacks by Anonymous and its affiliates since 2010 have targeted Mastercard and Visa, among others. (Additional reporting by Andrew Stern; Editing by Greg McCune and Bill Trott)