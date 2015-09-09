FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian presence in Syria cause for concern, NATO chief says
#Market News
September 9, 2015 / 4:40 PM / 2 years ago

Russian presence in Syria cause for concern, NATO chief says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Reports of growing Russian military activity in Syria are a cause for concern, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday.

”I am concerned about reports about increased Russian military presence in Syria,“ Stoltenberg told reporters during a visit to Prague. ”That will not contribute to solving the conflict.

“I think it is important to support all efforts to find a political solution to the conflict in Syria.” (Reporting by Robert Muller; Writing by Jan Lopatka; Editing by Larry King)

