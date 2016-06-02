Texas debt settlement firm wins dismissal of proposed class action

A federal judge in Cincinnati has dismissed a proposed class action accusing debt settlement company Nationwide Debt Direct of violating federal and state laws by using misleading tactics to market its get-out-of debt services.

In a decision on Monday, U.S. District Judge Susan Dlott ruled that Leoris Payton, the named plaintiff in the case, did not show she was harmed by Nationwide's conduct or that the company is subject to the laws cited in the lawsuit.

