Nov 4 (Reuters) - Natra SA :

* Said on Monday Q3 EBITDA down 9.2 percent at 5.73 million euros

* Q3 revenue up 5.2 percent at 89.83 million euros

* Q3 net loss at 11.8 million euros versus net loss 1.6 million euros

* Sees H2 results in line with last year

Source text: bit.ly/1DYr5oq

