BRIEF-Reig Jofre Investments files request for exemption of full takeover bid for Natraceutical
December 2, 2014 / 9:05 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Reig Jofre Investments files request for exemption of full takeover bid for Natraceutical

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 2(Reuters) - Natraceutical SA :

* Said on Monday Reig Jofre Investments SL (RJI) had informed that it had filed to the Spanish regulator the request for the exemption of the compulsory formulation of takeover bid regarding merger with Natraceutical

* RJI said neither RJI, nor its partners, nor any entity within the group voted for the merger agreement at the extraordinary general shareholders’ meeting of Natraceutical held on Oct. 24

* RJI said the merger does not primarily target the takeover but an industrial and business objective

Source text: bit.ly/1yAGjiW

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

