CORRECTED-India's Aurobindo to buy U.S. nutritional supplements maker for $133 mln
November 12, 2014 / 5:06 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-India's Aurobindo to buy U.S. nutritional supplements maker for $133 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects paragraph 4 to say Barclays provided financial advice, not legal advice)

MUMBAI, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Indian generic drugmaker Aurobindo Pharma Ltd said on Wednesday its U.S. unit won a bankruptcy auction to buy nutritional supplements maker Natrol Inc for $132.5 million.

Aurobindo said the deal with Chatsworth, California-based Natrol, which sells vitamins and supplements as well as diet and weight management products, will help the company expand its over-the-counter products business in the United States.

The deal is pending final approval by the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware, Aurobindo said in a statement.

Barclays provided financial advice to Aurobindo on the deal, while Sullivan & Cromwell LLP was the company’s legal counsel.

Aurobindo’s shares were up 4 percent at 1,066 rupees at 0447 GMT on Wednesday, while the NSE index was up 0.4 percent. (Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in Mumbai; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

