Elaborate fraud alleged in bankruptcy of vitamin maker Natrol

(Reuters) - The 2014 bankruptcy auction of Natrol Inc, a maker of health supplements, was so successful that it raised funds to repay all creditors and was a rare case with money left over for the equity owner. But now there’s a hitch - claims that an elaborate fraud inflated the price.

Aurobindo Pharma of Hyderabad, India paid $132.5 million for the Natrol assets, which included a project to construct four manufacturing lines near Natrol’s Chatsworth, California headquarters.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1yRDwR3 (Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware)