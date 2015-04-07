FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Elaborate fraud alleged in bankruptcy of vitamin maker Natrol
April 7, 2015

Elaborate fraud alleged in bankruptcy of vitamin maker Natrol

Tom Hals

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The 2014 bankruptcy auction of Natrol Inc, a maker of health supplements, was so successful that it raised funds to repay all creditors and was a rare case with money left over for the equity owner. But now there’s a hitch - claims that an elaborate fraud inflated the price.

Aurobindo Pharma of Hyderabad, India paid $132.5 million for the Natrol assets, which included a project to construct four manufacturing lines near Natrol’s Chatsworth, California headquarters.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1yRDwR3 (Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware)

