Brazilian cosmetics firm Natura lays off 1 pct of work force

RIO DE JANEIRO, March 25 (Reuters) - Cosmetics firm Natura became the latest Brazilian firm to lay off workers on Wednesday, saying that it was letting around 70 workers go.

The lay offs represent just under 1 percent of the firm’s 7,000 employees in Brazil, the company said in an email.

After years of near full-employment, companies in Brazil are beginning to fire workers as the economy slows and consumer confidence hits record lows.