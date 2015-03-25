FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazilian cosmetics firm Natura lays off 1 pct of work force
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 25, 2015

Brazilian cosmetics firm Natura lays off 1 pct of work force

RIO DE JANEIRO, March 25 (Reuters) - Cosmetics firm Natura became the latest Brazilian firm to lay off workers on Wednesday, saying that it was letting around 70 workers go.

The lay offs represent just under 1 percent of the firm’s 7,000 employees in Brazil, the company said in an email.

After years of near full-employment, companies in Brazil are beginning to fire workers as the economy slows and consumer confidence hits record lows.

Reporting by Luciana Bruno, writing by Stephen Eisenhammer; editing by Andrew Hay

