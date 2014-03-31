Fire, explosion at natural gas plant in Washington state- fire dept.

NEW YORK, March 31 (Reuters) - A fire broke out at a natural gas storage facility in Plymouth, Washington on Monday morning, a local fire department official told Reuters.

The fire started at 8:15 a.m. PST (1915 GMT) in a facility operated by Williams Partners and was followed by an explosion on one storage tank, Ed Dunbar, a captain with the Benton County Fire District office said.

Residents within a 2-mile (3.2 km) radius of the area were told to evacuate, Captain Dunbar said.

The fire’s cause was still unknown. Local media have reported injuries. (Reporting by Selam Gebrekidan, Editing by Franklin Paul)