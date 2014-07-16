FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-SEC charges ex-New Mexico governor Anaya in connection with fraud tied to microcap company
July 16, 2014 / 2:25 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-SEC charges ex-New Mexico governor Anaya in connection with fraud tied to microcap company

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 16 (Reuters) - Natural Blue Resources Inc : * SEC says has charged former New Mexico governor toney anaya, three others in

fraud case related to microcap company * SEC says anaya and erik perry, who were former ceos of Natural Blue Resources

Inc have settled charges, and that anaya “cooperated extensively” with probe * SEC says Natural Blue had concealed from investors that two people who made

operations and management decisions at the company had previously engaged in

violations of law * SEC says anaya agreed to 5-year ban from penny stock offerings, may face

future financial penalties, and did not admit or deny charges * SEC says perry agreed to pay $150,000 penalty, accept officer and director

ban, and a ban from penny stock offerings, and did not admit or deny charges

