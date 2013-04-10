FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-U.S. appeals court revives natural gas price manipulation claims linked to California energy crisis
April 10, 2013 / 4:10 PM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-U.S. appeals court revives natural gas price manipulation claims linked to California energy crisis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 10 (Reuters) - * U.S. appeals court revives antitrust claims over alleged natural gas price

manipulation linked to California energy crisis--court ruling * 9th U.S. circuit court of appeals revives state law claims in case against

CMS, Duke Energy American Electric Power Oneok, Kinder Morgan others * 9th circuit says retail buyers of natural gas may pursue antitrust claims

against natural gas traders * 9th circuit says buyers accused traders of reporting false price information,

engaging in wash sales * 9th circuit says federal natural gas act does not preempt state antitrust

claims; reverses summary judgment in favor of defendants

