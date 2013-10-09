FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Natural gas pipeline explodes in northwest Oklahoma - reports
October 9, 2013 / 12:47 PM / in 4 years

Natural gas pipeline explodes in northwest Oklahoma - reports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 9 (Reuters) - An explosion on a natural gas pipeline in rural northwest Oklahoma caused the evacuation of nearby homes late on Tuesday, local media reports said.

The blaze on a pipeline owned by Northern Natural Gas in Harper County, about 150 miles northwest of Oklahoma City, was seen 50 miles away, according to the reports. No injuries were reported.

The Harper County Sheriff’s department said on Wednesday that there had been a fire but for further information referred calls to Northern Natural Gas, which was not immediately available for comment.

It was unclear which line was affected by the blast or if supply was disrupted. There were no notices about interruptions on the company website.

Omaha, Nebraska-based Northern Natural Gas operates nearly 15,000 miles of natural gas pipelines in the United States, including an interstate line that runs from the Permian Basin in Texas to the Upper Midwest.

Reporting by Edward McAllister; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick

