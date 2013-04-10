FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Antitrust case linked to California energy crisis revived
#Market News
April 10, 2013 / 4:45 PM / in 4 years

Antitrust case linked to California energy crisis revived

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 10 (Reuters) - A federal appeals court has revived antitrust claims by retail buyers of natural gas who accused traders of conspiring to artificially inflate prices, leading to the California energy crisis of 2000 to 2002.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said a federal district judge wrongly concluded in July 2011 that the federal Natural Gas Act preempted the buyers’ state law antitrust claims.

These buyers accused traders of reporting false information to trade publications that published widely used price indexes, while engaging in “wash sales” designed to create an appearance of greater demand.

Dozens of companies and affiliates were named as defendants in the case, including American Electric Power Co, CMS Energy Corp, Duke Energy Corp, Kinder Morgan Inc and ONEOK Inc, court records show.

