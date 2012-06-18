UPDATE 1-Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc files for IPO

* Files for IPO up to $115 mln

June 18 (Reuters) - Organic retailer Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc filed with U.S. regulators on Monday to raise up to $115 million in an initial public offering of common stock.

Sun Trust Robinson Humphrey and Piper Jaffray will be the lead underwriters to the offering, the Colorado-based health food chain said in its preliminary filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The company, which sells natural and organic groceries and dietary supplements, had net sales of $264.5 million for the fiscal year 2011.

Natural Grocers said it plans to use the net proceeds from the offering to repay debt.

The company intends to list its common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “NGVC.”

The filing did not reveal how many shares the company plans to sell or their expected price.

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different.