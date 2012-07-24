FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Natural Grocers prices IPO at top end of range - underwriter
#Market News
July 24, 2012 / 10:26 PM / 5 years ago

Natural Grocers prices IPO at top end of range - underwriter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 24 (Reuters) - Organic groceries and dietary supplements retailer Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc priced its initial public offering of 7.1 million shares at $15 per share, the top end of its expected range, according to an underwriter.

The Colorado-based health food chain had told the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission earlier this month that it was expecting to sell its shares at $13 to $15 per share.

The company, which sold 3.6 million shares, raised $54 million from the offering.

The remaining 3.5 million were sold by the selling shareholders, including the Isely Family Group, which will continue to own the biggest stake in the company post the offering.

Shares of the company, which sells natural and organic groceries and dietary supplements, are expected to start trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “NGVC” on Wednesday.

Sun Trust Robinson Humphrey and Piper Jaffray are acting as the lead underwriters to the offering.

