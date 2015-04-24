FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain's Naturhouse rises 3.75 percent in stock market debut
April 24, 2015

Spain's Naturhouse rises 3.75 percent in stock market debut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, April 24 (Reuters) - Spanish health and diet products maker Naturhouse debuted on the stock market up 3.75 percent at around 5 euros ($5) per share on Friday, the latest in a series flotations in the country.

The company, which operates in more than twenty countries and relies on a franchise model, had fixed the listing of 25 percent of its capital at 4.8 euros per share.

Spain ranked second worldwide in value of initial public offerings (IPO) in the first quarter of this year, second only to China, an EY survey showed.

$1 = 0.9215 euros Reporting by Paul Day; Editing by Andres Gonzalez

