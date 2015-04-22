FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 22, 2015 / 8:36 PM / in 2 years

Naturhouse sets price for flotation at bottom end of range

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MADRID, April 22 (Reuters) - Spanish nutrition and diet product company Naturhouse on Wednesday set the price for its initial public offering (IPO) at the bottom of the anticipated range, valuing the firm at 288 million euros.

Naturhouse, which postponed plans for an IPO last October, is planning to place up to 27.5 percent of the company, depending on whether an option to sell extra stock is exercised.

Spain has seen a revival of listings in recent months, coinciding with a stronger economic recovery. The flotation of airports group Aena in February was Europe’s largest IPO in nearly four years.

Naturhouse, which operates in 24 countries and relies mainly on a franchise model, had put off its IPO last year due to poor market conditions. Its stock market debut will be on Friday, the company said in a statement late on Wednesday.

It will sell up to 16.5 million shares, including the greenshoe option, to institutional investors. The price is at the bottom of the initial 4.8 to 6 euro range.

It will not issue new shares, selling those belonging to its owner, the Kiluva group, a holding company controlled by a Spanish family and with stakes in other cosmetics and diet firms. Naturhouse said it aimed to maintain a dividend payout ratio of a least 80 percent of profits.

Santander and Societe Generale will be the global coordinators of the sale, while Caixabank will act as underwriter. (Reporting by Emma Pinedo; Writing by Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Mark Heinrich)

