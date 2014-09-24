Spanish diet product maker Naturhouse plans stock float - source

MADRID, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Spanish health and diet product retailer Naturhouse has mandated three banks for a stock market listing expected to value the company at around 400 million euros ($512 million) before year-end, a source with knowledge of the deal said on Wednesday.

Naturhouse, based in Spain’s wealthy northeastern region Catalonia, would sell 20 to 30 percent of its share capital, the source said, confirming a report in newspaper Expansion.

It will be the latest company to join a string of Spanish listings, which has so far this year included testing firm Applus and travel company Edreams Odigeo, as the country emerges from a prolonged economic slump.

Later this year Spanish airports operator Aena will be partly privatised.

Naturhouse operates via 1,890 outlets in 24 countries, most of which are franchised.

Its main shareholder is the Kiluva group, which specialises in diet pills and supplements. It has mandated Santander , Societe Generale and Caixabank as coordinators for the flotation. (1 US dollar = 0.7808 euro) (Reporting By Andres Gonzalez and Emma Pinedo; Writing by Elisabeth O‘Leary, Editing by Sarah White, Julien Toyer and Louise Heavens)