FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spanish diet product maker Naturhouse plans stock float - source
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
September 24, 2014 / 1:45 PM / 3 years ago

Spanish diet product maker Naturhouse plans stock float - source

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MADRID, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Spanish health and diet product retailer Naturhouse has mandated three banks for a stock market listing expected to value the company at around 400 million euros ($512 million) before year-end, a source with knowledge of the deal said on Wednesday.

Naturhouse, based in Spain’s wealthy northeastern region Catalonia, would sell 20 to 30 percent of its share capital, the source said, confirming a report in newspaper Expansion.

It will be the latest company to join a string of Spanish listings, which has so far this year included testing firm Applus and travel company Edreams Odigeo, as the country emerges from a prolonged economic slump.

Later this year Spanish airports operator Aena will be partly privatised.

Naturhouse operates via 1,890 outlets in 24 countries, most of which are franchised.

Its main shareholder is the Kiluva group, which specialises in diet pills and supplements. It has mandated Santander , Societe Generale and Caixabank as coordinators for the flotation. (1 US dollar = 0.7808 euro) (Reporting By Andres Gonzalez and Emma Pinedo; Writing by Elisabeth O‘Leary, Editing by Sarah White, Julien Toyer and Louise Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.