Spain's Naturhouse says to sell up to 27.5 pct of firm in listing
April 9, 2015 / 11:32 AM / 2 years ago

Spain's Naturhouse says to sell up to 27.5 pct of firm in listing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, April 9 (Reuters) - Spanish health and diet products maker Naturhouse on Thursday said it planned to sell up to 27.5 percent of the firm in a stock market flotation which will value the company at a maximum of 360 million euros ($387.86 million).

Naturhouse, which had put off plans for an initial public offering (IPO) last October, said in a prospectus filed with the stock market regulator that it would sell up to 16.5 million in shares, including a greenshoe option.

A preliminary price range of between 4.8 euros and 6 euros has been set for the listing, with final pricing due by April 22. ($1 = 0.9282 euros) (Reporting by Andres Gonzalez and Carlos Ruano, Writing by Sarah White; Editing by Julien Toyer)

