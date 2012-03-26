FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Valeant to buy Russia's Natur Produkt for $180 mln
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 26, 2012 / 2:20 PM / in 6 years

UPDATE 1-Valeant to buy Russia's Natur Produkt for $180 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 26 (Reuters) - Acquisition-hungry Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc said it agreed to buy Russian pharma company Natur Produkt International, JSC for about $180 million to tap into the over-the-counter (OTC) market in the country.

The deal also includes an additional $5 million in potential future milestones and is expected to close by mid-year 2012, Valeant said in a statement.

Natur Produkt, which was founded in 1993, owns brands such as AntiGrippin cough and cold remedy and Anti Angin, Sage and Eucaplyptus MA sore throat treatments.

Earlier this month, Valeant bought some assets of Austrian pharmaceutical company Gerot Lannach, and in February, said it had agreed to buy Eyetech Inc and Brazil’s Probiotica Laboratorios Ltd.

Valeant expects the transaction to immediately add to its earnings.

Shares of Valeant, which have risen by more 36 percent in the last six months, were trading up 69 Canadian cents at C$54.39 on Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.