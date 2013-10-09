FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Natuzzi to shift some production to Italy from Romania-union source
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship, some doubting they will return
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship, some doubting they will return
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Science
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 9, 2013 / 11:46 AM / in 4 years

Natuzzi to shift some production to Italy from Romania-union source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Furniture group Natuzzi on Thursday will sign an accord to shift some production to Italy from Romania in an outsourcing deal with local companies that agree to hire most of the 1,700 workers facing planned layoffs, a labour union spokesman told Reuters.

“Tomorrow we will agree a path in which almost all those who have been temporarily laid off will be hired by new companies, some of which will also take over production that today is done in Romania,” Paolo Acciai, national secretary of the Filca Cisl union, said on Wednesday.

The new companies should start production in the spring, and they will gradually hire the employees who were about to permanently lose their jobs, he said. A company spokesman had no immediate comment.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.