RBS to cut 245 branch manager roles at NatWest

LONDON, June 18 (Reuters) - State-backed Royal Bank of Scotland on Wednesday announced plans to reduce the number of branch managers at its NatWest division in England and Wales by 245.

The bank said it was cutting 361 branch manager roles but creating 116 jobs at a more senior level by linking more of its branches together under the same manager.

RBS will also create 45 new customer services roles at NatWest, resulting in a net reduction of 200 jobs, it said.

“All of our branches will continue to have a branch manager - this change will not affect how we serve our customers,” said a NatWest spokesperson.