Aug 22 (Reuters) - Navamedic ASA : * Q2 EBITDA NOK 3.0 million, compared to NOK 0.8 million * Says Q2 net profit NOK 0.4 million versus loss NOK 0.5 million * Sees continued sales growth in H2 2014, both organically and through the

addition of new products * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage