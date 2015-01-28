FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Naver Q4 operating profit up 30.3 percent year-on-year
January 28, 2015 / 10:36 PM / 3 years ago

Naver Q4 operating profit up 30.3 percent year-on-year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Jan 29 (Reuters) - South Korea’s top web portal operator Naver Corp said on Thursday its fourth quarter profit rose 30.3 percent from a year earlier, as revenue for its messaging app unit Line Corp continued to grow.

Naver reported an operating profit of 196.1 billion won ($180.73 million) for October-December, below an average estimate of 223 billion won from a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S survey of 24 analysts.

That compares with an operating profit of 150.6 billion won a year earlier and 189 billion won in the previous quarter.

$1 = 1,085.0400 won Reporting By Joyce Lee; Writing by Se Young Lee; Editing by Chris Reese

