SEOUL, April 27 (Reuters) - South Korea’s top web search operator Naver Corp said on Thursday its first-quarter profit rose 3 percent from a year earlier, falling short of expectations.

Naver reported an operating profit of 192 billion Korean won ($179.4 million) for January-March, compared with an average estimate of 221 billion won from a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S survey of 23 analysts.