Naver Q3 operating profit rises 5.6 pct y/y, in line with forecast
#IT Services & Consulting
October 28, 2015 / 11:27 PM / 2 years ago

Naver Q3 operating profit rises 5.6 pct y/y, in line with forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Oct 29 (Reuters) - South Korea’s top web search operator Naver Corp said on Thursday its third-quarter profit rose 5.6 percent from a year earlier, in line with expectations.

Naver reported an operating profit of 200 billion won ($174.65 million) for July-September, matching the average estimate from a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S survey of 19 analysts.

Naver said late on Wednesday that it will buy back 185.9 billion won worth of its own shares by January 28, 2016 to stabilise its stock price and boost shareholder value. ($1 = 1,145.1800 won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
