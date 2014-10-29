Naver Q3 operating profit up 88 percent year-on-year

SEOUL, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Naver Corp, South Korea’s top internet portal operator, said on Thursday its third-quarter profit rose 88 percent from a year earlier, mostly in line with forecasts, lifted by revenue growth at its messaging app subsidiary Line Corp

Naver reported a July-September operating profit of 189 billion won ($179.46 million), compared with a 201 billion won mean estimate of 23 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. It reported an operating profit of 105 billion won a year ago and 191 billion won in the previous quarter. (1 US dollar = 1,052.6000 Korean won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee and Se Young Lee; Editing by Michael Perry)