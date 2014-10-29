FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 29, 2014 / 11:36 PM / 3 years ago

Naver Q3 operating profit up 88 percent year-on-year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Naver Corp, South Korea’s top internet portal operator, said on Thursday its third-quarter profit rose 88 percent from a year earlier, mostly in line with forecasts, lifted by revenue growth at its messaging app subsidiary Line Corp

Naver reported a July-September operating profit of 189 billion won ($179.46 million), compared with a 201 billion won mean estimate of 23 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. It reported an operating profit of 105 billion won a year ago and 191 billion won in the previous quarter. (1 US dollar = 1,052.6000 Korean won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee and Se Young Lee; Editing by Michael Perry)

