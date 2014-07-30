FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea's Naver Q2 profit up 39 pct year-on-year as Line sees growth ahead of IPO
July 30, 2014 / 11:58 PM / 3 years ago

S.Korea's Naver Q2 profit up 39 pct year-on-year as Line sees growth ahead of IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, July 31 (Reuters) - Naver Corp, South Korea’s leading online portal operator, said on Thursday its second-quarter profit rose 39 percent from a year earlier, beating analyst estimates on solid earnings from ad revenue.

The result was likely boosted by its Japan-based messenger app service Line, which analysts expect to report its biggest ever quarterly sales later in the day.

Naver reported April-June operating profit of 191.2 billion Korean won ($186.7 million), compared with a 187 billion won mean estimate of 26 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. It reported operating profit of 138 billion won a year earlier and 189 billion won in January-March.

Naver said earlier this month that Line had applied for an initial public offering in Tokyo. A source told Reuters Line could be valued at $10 billion to $20 billion and was likely to launch the IPO in October with a listing, possibly in the United States, in November.

$1 = 1023.9000 Korean Won Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates and Richard Pullin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
