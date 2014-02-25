FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Naver shares rally on report of Softbank interest in mobile messaging unit
February 25, 2014 / 1:15 AM / 4 years ago

Naver shares rally on report of Softbank interest in mobile messaging unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Shares in South Korea’s Naver Corp jumped more than 8 percent on Tuesday after a media report said Japan’s Softbank Corp was interested in buying a stake in its mobile-messaging service Line.

Bloomberg reported on Tuesday that SoftBank’s founder, billionaire Masayoshi Son, had held talks with Tokyo-based Line about a purchase, citing a person with knowledge of the matter.

A Naver spokesperson was not immediately available for comments. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin and Miyoung Kim; Editing by Paul Tait)

