Line Corp received no stake purchase offer from SoftBank -Line COO
February 26, 2014 / 5:31 AM / 4 years ago

Line Corp received no stake purchase offer from SoftBank -Line COO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Line Corp, a Japan-based mobile messaging service operator, has not received an offer for a stake purchase from SoftBank Corp, the company’s chief operating officer said on Wednesday.

Shares in SoftBank and in Line’s South Korean parent company, Naver Corp, surged on Tuesday after a Bloomberg News report that SoftBank and Line had held talks on a stake sale. Line and Naver both denied that talks had taken place.

Line COO Takeshi Idezawa also told a new product briefing that Line users in the United States and Europe had increased since last week’s news of Facebook Inc’s $19 billion deal to buy WhatsApp.

