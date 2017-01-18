U.S. consumer agency sues Navient for 'failing' student loan borrowers

WASHINGTON, Jan 18 (Reuters) - U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has sued student loan servicer Navient Corp for what it alleged was "systematically and illegally failing borrowers at every stage of repayment," the agency said on Wednesday.

The CFBP, which also named Navient subsidiaries Navient Solutions, Pioneer Credit Recovery in its lawsuit, also said it would seek to recover "significant relief" for wronged student loan borrowers. (Reporting by Tim Ahmann; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)