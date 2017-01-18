FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
U.S. consumer agency sues Navient for 'failing' student loan borrowers
January 18, 2017 / 5:52 PM / 7 months ago

U.S. consumer agency sues Navient for 'failing' student loan borrowers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 18 (Reuters) - U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has sued student loan servicer Navient Corp for what it alleged was "systematically and illegally failing borrowers at every stage of repayment," the agency said on Wednesday.

The CFBP, which also named Navient subsidiaries Navient Solutions, Pioneer Credit Recovery in its lawsuit, also said it would seek to recover "significant relief" for wronged student loan borrowers. (Reporting by Tim Ahmann; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

