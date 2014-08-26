FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Navigator Equity Solutions reports H1 revenues of EUR 10.1 mln
#Financials
August 26, 2014 / 7:52 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Navigator Equity Solutions reports H1 revenues of EUR 10.1 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 26 (Reuters) - Navigator Equity Solutions SE : * Says H1 revenues of 10.1 million euros (1st HY 2013: 9.6 million euros * Says H1 group’s operating result (EBIT) amounted to 0.1 million euros (1st HY

2013: 0.1 million euros). * For 2014 continuing to forecast consolidated turnover of between EUR 23

million and EUR 25 million * Says H1 earnings after taxes rose significantly to 1.1 million euros (H1

2013: 0.1 million euros) * For 2014 continuing to forecast earnings before taxes of more than EUR 1.5

million * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage

