BRIEF-Navinfo to issue new shares to acquire AutoChips and raise fund
#Communications Equipment
May 18, 2016 / 9:55 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Navinfo to issue new shares to acquire AutoChips and raise fund

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 18 (Reuters) - Navinfo :

* Says it to issue 12,915,460 A shares at 25.59 yuan per share and pay 3,544.6 million yuan, to 11 companies, in exchange for 100 pct stake in AutoChips Inc.

* Says total acquisition price is 3,875.1 million yuan

* Says it to issue up to 148,495,499 new shares at the price of 25.59 yuan per share, through private placement, to raise up to 3.8 billion yuan

* Says part of the proceeds raised through private placement will be used to pay the cash consideration in the acquisition, and the rest of the proceeds will be used to supplement working capital and Welink project

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/zpcP

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

