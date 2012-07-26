FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Navios Maritime profit rises on higher vessel utilization
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 26, 2012 / 12:06 PM / 5 years ago

Navios Maritime profit rises on higher vessel utilization

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Drybulk shipper Navios Maritime Partners LP posted a higher quarterly profit on increased utilization of its vessels.

Net income for the second quarter rose to $16.7 million from $13.5 million a year earlier.

Profit per unit remained flat at 29 cents. The company’s average outstanding units increased to 57.3 million in the quarter from 46.0 million a year ago.

Fleet utilization for second quarter increased to 99.9 percent from 94.1 percent a year earlier.

Revenue rose 8 percent to $49.1 million.

The Piraeus, Greece-based company’s shares closed at $14.00 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.