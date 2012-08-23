FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Navios Maritime Holdings posts lower profit on weak rates
August 23, 2012
August 23, 2012 / 12:40 PM / 5 years ago

Navios Maritime Holdings posts lower profit on weak rates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Drybulk shipping company Navios Maritime Holdings Inc posted a lower quarterly profit as weak rates continue to plague the troubled sector.

Rates for dry bulk vessels - which transport commodities such as coal, iron ore and grain - crashed after the global economic downturn due to an oversupply of vessels and weak demand.

The Piraeus, Greece-based company said 93.4 percent of its fleet was under long-term contracts for this year, but the charter coverage was expected to drop to 41.3 percent in 2013.

Net income for the second quarter fell to $5.3 million, or 5 cents per share, from $50.9 million, or 46 cents per share, a year earlier.

The year-ago quarter included a $38.8 million gain on the sale of two of its vessels to its unit Navios Maritime Partners LP.

Excluding one-time items, the company earned 4 cents per share.

Revenue rose 4 percent to $172.1 million.

Shares of Navios closed at $3.67 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
