FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Navis sells stake in garment firm Trimco to Partners Group
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
May 2, 2012 / 2:35 AM / in 5 years

CORRECTED-Navis sells stake in garment firm Trimco to Partners Group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects spelling of Partners Group)

SINGAPORE, May 2 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Navis Capital Partners said on Wednesday its Navis Asia Fund IV has sold its stake in Chinese garment label firm Trimco International to Switzerland’s Partners Group, making a 10-fold return.

“Navis acquired its majority stake in Trimco back in 2005 for a total equity cost of $11.1 million, and the investment has generated an aggregate equity amount returned to Navis of $111.4 million in exit proceeds and dividends received over the seven-year holding period,” Navis said in a statement.

Trimco, which was founded in Hong Kong, services garment manufacturers in China, India and Southeast Asia.

Navis, whose main office is in Malaysia, manages about $3 billion in equity capital commitments. (Reporting by Kevin Lim; Editing by Richard Pullin)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.