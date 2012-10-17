FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Navistar names another board member
October 17, 2012 / 1:05 PM / in 5 years

Navistar names another board member

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 17 (Reuters) - U.S. truck and engine maker Navistar International Corp said it appointed John Pope, chairman of financial management firm PFI Group, to its board of directors.

The appointment comes just days after Navistar agreed to name three new directors to its board, avoiding a proxy fight with activist investors Carl Icahn and Mark Rachesky.

Navistar’s board size will remain at 10 following Pope’s appointment. David Harrison, who was in the board for five years, elected to retire, the company said.

Pope also sits on the board of Dollar Thrifty Automotive Group, Con-Way and Kraft Foods Group among others.

Navistar earlier this month said Vincent Intrieri, an Icahn nominee, and Rachesky had been named to the board. A third nominee, agreed on by Rachesky and Icahn, is yet to be named.

The company, criticized by Icahn for its product strategy, has begun cutting costs and may sell assets.

Icahn, who last year proposed a merger of Navistar with rival Oshkosh Corp, made a buyout offer for Oshkosh last week.

