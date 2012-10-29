FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Navistar interim CEO comments
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 29, 2012 / 10:36 PM / in 5 years

BRIEF-Navistar interim CEO comments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Navistar International Corp : * Engine technology could not be saved - interim CEO * To end quarter with cash at top of forecasted range - interim CEO * Says to pay down debt as quickly as possible - interim CEO * Compensation program partly tied to successful engine launch - interim CEO * Capacity reductions should cut fixed costs by at least $150 million to $175

million - interim CEO * Has plans in place for additional cuts if economy ‘abnormally lousy in 2013’

- interim CEO * ‘not fire-saling’ assets - interim CEO * CFO says expects to be able to refinance debt as risk profile improves in

2013 * CEO says hopes top 11 executives remain with the company

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.