Navistar names Troy Clarke as CEO

March 7 (Reuters) - Truck maker Navistar International Corp appointed Chief Operating Officer Troy Clarke as its chief executive, effective April 15, replacing interim CEO Lewis Campbell.

Navistar in August ousted then CEO Daniel Ustian and appointed former Textron Inc Campbell CEO on an interim basis, after the truck maker’s bet on a new generation of diesel engines failed to live up to expectations.

Navistar also separated the roles of CEO and chairman, naming James Keyes as its new non-executive chairman.