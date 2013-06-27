Navistar names GM executive as CFO

June 27 (Reuters) - Truck maker Navistar International Corp said it has brought in General Motors executive Walter Borst to replace Chief Financial Officer Andrew Cederoth.

Navistar said on Monday Cederoth would leave by the end of June, the latest management change at the company looking to recover from a disastrous engine redesign.

“(Borst) has proven himself ... at one of the world’s largest vehicle manufacturers, all of which makes him the right person to lead our financial operations and functions going forward,” Navistar Chief Executive Troy Clarke said in a statement on Thursday.