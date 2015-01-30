FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-UAW says has tentative 4-yr contract deal with Navistar
January 30, 2015

UPDATE 1-UAW says has tentative 4-yr contract deal with Navistar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds number of workers, where they are located)

DETROIT, Jan 30 (Reuters) - The United Auto Workers union and Navistar International Corp have reached a tentative four-year contract agreement, the union said on Friday.

Workers at Navistar, a vehicle and engine manufacturer, will now vote on whether to accept the terms of the contract, which were not released publicly. The ratification voting ends Feb. 8, the UAW said.

There are 1,800 UAW-represented Navistar workers in Illinois, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Ohio and Texas. (Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Peter Galloway)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
