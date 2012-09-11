FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Icahn to Navistar: I make demands, not threats
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
September 11, 2012 / 4:45 PM / in 5 years

Icahn to Navistar: I make demands, not threats

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 11 (Reuters) - Activist investor Carl Icahn blasted back at the board of Navistar International Corp on Tuesday, demanding four seats on the embattled U.S. truck and engine maker’s board and criticizing the company’s description of his campaign as “threats.”

“My comments are not threats, they are demands that I take very seriously in light of my substantial investment, and as should you, in light of your fiduciary obligations,” said Icahn, the company’s third-largest shareholder, with a 14.9 percent stake.

The Lisle, Illinois-based company, which on Monday had dismissed an open letter Icahn wrote to its board and shareholders as “threats, attacks and disruptions,” did not immediately respond to Icahn’s new missive.

Navistar last month named a new CEO, Lewis Campbell, who is charged with returning the company to profitability after a failed effort to develop a new style of diesel engine failed to win U.S. regulatory approval.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.